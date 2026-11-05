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Lincoln Police, Construction Industry Partner To Reduce Job Site Theft
By Tom Stanton,3 days ago
A partnership between the Lincoln Police Department and local construction companies is reporting significant success in reducing theft and vandalism at construction sites. The Construction Coalition was formed in 2024 after police noticed a sharp increase in losses from construction burglaries. LPD Community Services Officer Jason Hellmuth says the group...