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New Orleans City Council approves tax increase measure
By JOHN STANTON,5 days ago
The New Orleans City Council Nov. 5 approved a so-called “roll forward” of city property taxes in an effort to close a $100 million funding gap next year. The increase will bring in roughly $23 million in 2027, with $21.5 million going to the city. That funding should help avoid some of the deeper cuts to spending in Mayor Helena Moreno’s budget that council had balked at, including for NOPD, NOFD, Mardi Gras cleanup and other programs.