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Here’s the rewritten headline: **California’s Redistricting Gamble Appears to Pay Off, Outshining Texas’ Efforts**
By HSJC Newsroom,7 days ago
California’s high-stakes gamble on congressional redistricting appears to have paid off politically — even if it wasn’t strictly necessary to secure the outcome Democrats wanted. Nationwide, Democrats needed 218 House seats to reclaim the majority. By Wednesday night, they had topped 240, a gain of more than...