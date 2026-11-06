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High-speed chase suspect arrested in Oregon City after hiding in tree
By FOX 12 Staff,8 days ago
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase from Mulino to Oregon City was arrested after he was found hiding in a tree. At around 12:45 a.m. on October 31, a Clackamas County deputy was heading south on Highway 213 in the Mulino area when they spotted a car heading north going 74 mph in a 45 mph zone.
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