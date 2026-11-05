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Rice Football 2026: UNT Game Week Practice Notes
By Matthew Bartlett,6 days ago
Rice Football has been hard at work preparing for North Texas during the bye week. Here's the latest from the field. It's been two weeks since Rice football last took the field against someone else, and that's meant two weeks of preparation for the Owls as they await a road trip to North Texas. Head coach Scott Abell made it clear his team has been intentional about game prep for both of these past two weeks.
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