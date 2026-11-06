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Springfield family waits overseas for more than a year to bring adopted son home
By Frances Watson,7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family says a lengthy international adoption and immigration process has kept them living overseas for more than a year. Kaylee and James Wilson have previously adopted children from Africa. But they say delays in Oli’s immigration paperwork—and changes in the political climate—have created new challenges in bringing him home.
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