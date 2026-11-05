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More than a third of hypertensive older adults demonstrate limited knowledge of early stroke detection, study finds
By Foster Stubbs,7 days ago
A total of 36.1% of adults older than 60 years of age with hypertension showed insufficient knowledge regarding stroke risk factors, symptoms and early management, according to a November study published in Neurology Research International. “The greater proportion of low knowledge among older adults highlights a priority population for targeted...