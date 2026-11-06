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Stepping Out with Kids at the Bowl and Step Afrika!
By Leslie Dinaberg, photos by Ingrid Bostrom,7 days ago
The joyous sound of children’s laughter, stomping feet, and enthusiastic cheering lit up the Santa Barbara Bowl this week. While the concert season may have ended in October, the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation’s Outreach program, in partnership with the Children’s Creative Project (CCP), a nonprofit program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, welcomed more than 2,000 elementary students to Kids at the Bowl on Wednesday, November 4.