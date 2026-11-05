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Sport Clips Honors Veterans With Free Haircuts and a New Military-Inspired Collection
By Kylie Richardson,7 days ago
Veteran-founded Sport Clips Haircuts is saying thank you the way it knows best. On Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11th, 2026 veterans and active-duty service members can get a free haircut at participating Sport Clips locations nationwide. More Than a Free Cut. The giveback doesn’t stop at the chair. Participating Sport...