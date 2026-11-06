undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rain kicked to the curb as drier weather is in store into the weekend
By Sarah Lighthiser,7 days ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Clouds are beginning to slowly clear over the northern half of the viewing area tonight, allowing temperatures to dip into the 30s. There are a few questions on how fast we’ll clear as the low that brought the rainfall continues to push east. If cloud cover lingers, temperatures will be warmer than expected. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s over the area.