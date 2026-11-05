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» Defendant Convicted of 2016 Murder of His Daughter’s Boyfriend
By Editor’s Corner,6 days ago
A jury convicted a defendant in a 10-year-old homicide case before DC Superior Court Judge Todd Edelman on Nov. 4. Wilbert Whitaker, 77, was initially charged with first-degree murder while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence for his involvement in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Leo Hackett on the 800 block of 21st St, NE on April 30, 2016. Hackett died from a gunshot to the left side of his chest.