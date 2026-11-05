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V.I.P., Very Interesting People: Dr. Faith Gibson-Hubbard, New President & CEO, The Greater Washington Urban League
By Harold Fisher,8 days ago
New leadership is in place for the Greater Washington Urban League. Dr. Faith Gibson-Hubbard officialky takes over as President and CEO on Monday for the venerable civil rights organization in the DMV. She comes with muscular, boots-on- the-ground credentials, from teaching children to working in the administration of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and more. She joins me now to talk about her vision in the ever-changing, social, political and economic landscape for the region. This is part of our on-going series, V.I.P., Very Interesting People.
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