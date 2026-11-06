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Apparent ICE activity in Chelsea prompts advisory to school families
By Oscar Margain,8 days ago
Chelsea Public Schools is taking additional precautions after reports of federal immigration agents operating near school dropoff and pickup locations prompted the Massachusetts district to alert families this week. Superintendent Almi Abeyta told NBC10 Boston that her staff had first-hand knowledge of agents near some of the public schools on...