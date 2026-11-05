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Severe weather, El Nino and power grid fears: What families must do now to prepare
4 days ago
(BPT) - Recent severe weather pummeled regions across the United States, bringing catastrophic flooding, destructive winds, and widespread, prolonged power outages that strained local infrastructure. These events arrive against a backdrop of mounting alarm over the stability of the nation's energy grid. With multiple states recently falling under official power grid emergency declarations and the Department of Defense rolling out its new power grid failure initiative, the vulnerabilities of our basic utilities have never been more apparent.