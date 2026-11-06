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Warren County Public Schools seeks 300 turkeys for annual Thanksgiving food drive
By Adam Ferguson,8 days ago
Warren County Public Schools is collecting turkeys for its sixth annual Thanksgiving turkey drive, with a goal of 300 turkeys, an increase of 50 from last year. Organizers say rising grocery costs continue to put pressure on household budgets. The program has helped more than 1,000 families since it began, according to organizers’ estimates.
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