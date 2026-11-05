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Obituary for Rose Etta Sears (1935-2026)
8 days ago
Rose Etta Sears, age 91, born on August 24, 1935, in Barbourville, Kentucky, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Laurel Heights in London, Kentucky. Rose’s life was a testament to the beauty of simplicity and the power of love. She dedicated her life to serving others with grace and compassion first at Hillcrest Nursing Home, where she worked in the cafeteria, and later at Lynn Camp School. Her gentle spirit and warm smile brought comfort to all who crossed her path. A devoted member of the Lily Holiness Church, Rose found joy in her church family and was a steadfast volunteer at the church’s food pantry.