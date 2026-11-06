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Women’s Basketball: Iowa Vs. Eastern Illinois: How to Watch, Game Thread
By Matt Cabel,7 days ago
Folks! Women’s basketball is back in full swing! Sorry I missed a thread for Monday’s game, still adjusting to life with a newborn and a four year old over here, so I’m very much sleep deprived for the foreseeable future. While Monday’s season opener was closer than it maybe should have been, Jan Jensen and the retooled No. 10 ranked Hawkeyes took care of business against Towson 73-45, led by Dani Carnegie’s 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. After a season that ended with the Hawkeyes not being able to score points when they were most needed, it’s great to see Iowa with a go-to scoring option.