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Arkansas Attorney General sues Kalshi, calling it unregulated gambling
By Shelli Poole,7 days ago
The office of Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has filed a lawsuit against online prediction market operator Kalshi, alleging the platform operates an illegal, unlicensed gambling and sports betting operation targeting state residents. The lawsuit contends that Kalshi misrepresents its event wagering contracts as legal financial trading while permitting underage...