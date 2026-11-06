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Ultra-endurance athlete cycles through the Inland Northwest, finds lessons along the way
By Spokane Public Radio,8 days ago
Jack Thompson is a world-record endurance athlete from Australia, currently making his way through the Inland Northwest. It’s a part of his 60-day cycling journey through all 48 mainland US states. SPR’s Ember Braun chats with Thompson about the story behind his ride and how mental health is at the center of his mission.