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Husband and wife die in Allen County house fire
By Adam Ferguson,8 days ago
Bruce and Martha Hammerson died in a fire at their two-story home on Turkey Foot Lane in Allen County early Monday, Nov. 2. Scottsville Fire Department Lt. Jeff Young said the couple was found near the top of the home’s only stairwell, which the fire had destroyed. He said it appeared they may have been unable to escape, though the circumstances of their deaths remain under investigation.
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