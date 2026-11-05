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Lizzy Caplan & Lucy DeVito in Dark Comedy Thriller 'Drag' Film Trailer
By EDITORIALS,7 days ago
"I think our only option is to drag you out of here." Briarcliff Entertainment has revealed the official trailer for the upcoming dark comedy thriller titled Drag, another January 2027 release hitting theaters in the New Year. Marking the feature directorial debuts of Raviv Ullman & Greg Yagolnitzer, Drag premiered at the 2026 SXSW Film Festival then played Overlook, FilmQuest, Sitges, and Splat!FilmFest. Two burglars – sisters with a contentious relationship – face disaster during a simple home heist when one suffers a back injury. As the clock ticks & pain sets in, their escape becomes increasingly chaotic before the owner's return. The night spirals out of control as they embark on a painful journey to make it out. What will happen next? This is a DeVito family production. Co-starring Lizzy Caplan and Lucy DeVito (Danny's daughter), with Christine Ko and John Stamos. This looks like just the right kind of wacky and twisted and extra messed up to be thoroughly entertaining. I'm guessing there's going to be quite a few twists in this story. Look good?