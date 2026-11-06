undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CBS Sports Analyst Urges Penn State to Pursue Michael Hawkins Jr. — A Potential Nightmare for West Virginia
By Brad Smith,7 days ago
MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — If West Virginia fans needed another reminder of just how valuable Michael Hawkins Jr. has become, they got one Thursday night when CBS Sports college football analyst and former Penn State standout Adam Breneman publicly suggested that the Nittany Lions should make the Mountaineers’ star quarterback a priority this offseason. And while it’s certainly flattering to hear a national analyst recognize what Hawkins has accomplished in Morgantown, there’s another side to this conversation that should make West Virginia fans extremely uncomfortable. The same quarterback who has helped bring excitement back to Rich Rodriguez’s offense is now being mentioned as a potential answer for one of college football’s biggest programs, and Penn State certainly has the resources and national profile to make things interesting.
9