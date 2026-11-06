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MidAmerican Energy planning overnight power outage, repairs for New Market substation
By Ethan Hewett,8 days ago
(New Market) -- Power is expected to be temporarily disconnected in and around New Market Sunday night as repairs are made to a MidAmerican Energy substation. New Market city officials say the energy company will be replacing a voltage regulator at its New Market substation starting at around 11 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the outage is expected to last roughly eight hours.