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Game Preview: The spiraling Suns need a win tonight in the worst way
By Brandon Duenas,7 days ago
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 31: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns looks for an opening against Tristan da Silva #23 of the Orlando Magic during the first half at the Kia Center on March 31, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Suns 115 to 111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) | Getty Images.