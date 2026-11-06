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Next Generation Medical Society: Our Future Healthcare Professionals are Here
By hpspartanshield,7 days ago
The next generation of doctors sits next to us in our classes, wait in the same lunch line, heads to after-school sports practice, and attends N.G.M.S. meetings. HPHS students who want to pursue a career in medicine can now join the Next Gen Medical Society club, which brings together students who share a passion for medicine, science, and human health.