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Tennessee to Take Over Nashville Airport Authority
8 days ago
NASHVILLE, TN — Metro Nashville has lost a major legal battle over control of Nashville International Airport after the Tennessee Supreme Court dismissed the city’s challenge to a state law restructuring the airport authority’s governing board. The Nov. 2 decision removes an earlier court ruling that had blocked the state’s first attempt to take control, giving state officials a clearer path to influence the operation of one of Tennessee’s busiest economic assets.
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