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Man 2 Man expands efforts to help fathers, address youth violence in Pee Dee communities
By Tonya Brown,7 days ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Pee Dee organization that has spent decades helping fathers become more involved in their children’s lives is expanding its programs through new partnerships focused on child support challenges, youth development and community violence. Man 2 Man announced the initiatives during its annual...
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