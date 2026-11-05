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Hulu Shares Trailer for "Get Huge: Looksmaxxing to Death" True-Crime Docuseries
By Luke Manning,6 days ago
The three-part series dives into the dark side of online masculinity and influencer culture, premiering November 10. What happened to Leo Longevity? Find out as Hulu's latest three-part true-crime docuseries explores extreme biohacking, influencer culture, and a series of mysterious deaths within an online masculinity movement. What's Happening:. Hulu has...