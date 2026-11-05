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ESPN Announces Veterans Week Programming and Initiatives for 2026
By Reiley Selinger,6 days ago
Running November 6-14, ESPN’s annual America’s Heroes Veterans Week will recognize veterans, active-duty service members, and the military families who support them. The initiative will feature stories highlighting service, courage, and community, alongside live broadcasts and opportunities to celebrate those who have served. “At Disney and ESPN, honoring...