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"Disney Lorcana" Bans "My Adventure Book" Card to Encourage More Character-Focused Gameplay
By Luke Manning,6 days ago
Ravensburger hopes the latest ban will encourage more character-focused strategies and create a more engaging experience for players. Ravensburger has announced a new card ban for Disney Lorcana, aiming to encourage more engaging gameplay and put Disney characters back at the center of the action. What's Happening:. My Adventure Book,...