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Disney Imagineering Chief Creative Officer Bruce Vaughn Launches “The Curious Mind” Substack
By Reiley SelingerDirk Libbey,8 days ago
Writing as B. Evan Vaughn, the Imagineering executive plans to share essays, fiction, and explorations of imagination, creativity, and human behavior. Bruce Vaughn, President and Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Imagineering, is exploring a new creative outlet beyond the worlds he helps bring to life at Disney. Update -...