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Maintenance Lurbinectedin Raises Stakes of Checkpoint Choice in ES-SCLC
7 days ago
During a live event, Wade T. Iams, MD, discussed the issues facing oncologists selecting treatment for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Adding a checkpoint inhibitor to platinum and etoposide extends survival by only a few months in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), and the choice among agents has often felt interchangeable. The phase 3 IMforte trial (NCT05091567) of maintenance lurbinectedin (Zepzelca) added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) after induction links the first-line decision to what comes next. However, the pivotal trial excluded patients with brain metastases and measured survival from randomization rather than from the start of treatment, which complicates counseling.