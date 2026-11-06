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Thousand Oaks Holiday Market Doubles to Two Days With 60 Artisan Shops
By Sean Steinmetz,7 days ago
Thousand Oaks shoppers will get twice the time to browse this year as Holidays in the Village expands from a single Saturday into a full weekend, running Dec. 5 and 6 at The Oaks shopping center. The free event, now in its fifth year, will feature 60 artisan shops, European-style food and drink, and a new Christmas tree grove benefiting local charities.
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