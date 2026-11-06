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Denver Rescue Mission to Lay Off 71 Workers as 48th Avenue Shelter Contract Ends
By Ian Harper,7 days ago
Denver Rescue Mission plans to lay off 71 employees at the end of the year after its contract with the city to operate the 48th Avenue Center comes to a close. The nonprofit filed a layoff notice with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on October 30, citing the termination of its agreement to run the shelter at 4600 E. 48th Ave., near Interstate 70 and Colorado Boulevard.
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