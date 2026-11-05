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Letter to the editor: Watsonville is losing labor and delivery; the community deserves a plan
By Letter to the Editor,7 days ago
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board voted to close labor and delivery services at Watsonville Community Hospital, with a closure as early as March 2027. At Ventures, a Watsonville nonprofit working for...