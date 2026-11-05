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Two Burlington Restaurants Close After Nine Years in Business
By Chris Flaherty,7 days ago
Jack’s Coal Fired Pizza and Temazcal Tequila Cantina have both closed their doors as of November 1. BNEWS confirmed the closures by calling both restaurants, located at 2 Wall Street. An automated message at Jack’s says the restaurant hopes to find a new location in the future. Temazcal still has locations at MarketStreet in Lynnfield and Legacy Place in Dedham. This is the third Temezcal location to close in 2026, following the Boston Seaport location in January, and the Framingham location last month. The recorded message at both restaurants states, “We thank you for being a part of our family for all these years. We hope to see you again soon.”
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