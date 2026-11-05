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MiddVotes Leads Campus Efforts to Boost Student Participation in Midterm Elections
4 days ago
The nonpartisan student group MiddVotes organized several initiatives on Tuesday to encourage student participation in the 2026 midterm elections. Throughout the day, the group hosted a voter registration drive on campus. Because Vermont allows eligible voters to register on Election Day, the drive gave students who had not previously registered an opportunity to participate in local elections.