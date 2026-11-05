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Epson Projectors Help Cirque du Soleil ECHO Bring a Dynamic, Immersive World to Life on Tour
By Epson,7 days ago
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. – Nov. 5, 2026 – When Cirque du Soleil ECHO travels from city to city, virtually every element of the production travels with it, including a sophisticated projection system designed to transform the performance environment and respond dynamically to the action onstage. As the Official Projector Partner of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Epson today announced its high-performance laser projectors are helping ECHO deliver its immersive visual experience while meeting the demanding requirements of a production that tours around the world. A video about the project can be seen here.