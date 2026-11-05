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Corinth Aldermen Name McFall Mayor Pro Tem as New Term Begins
By Jon R Myers,7 days ago
The Corinth aldermen opened their new term this week by electing Alderman Michael McFall as mayor pro tem, renewing employee health coverage and approving added costs on two city infrastructure projects, according to the Daily Corinthian. The Corinth aldermen mayor pro tem vote came at the board’s first business meeting of the term on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
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