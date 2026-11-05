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Booneville, Baldwyn School Districts Plan Merger in 2027
By Jon R Myers,7 days ago
The Booneville and Baldwyn school districts are pursuing a Booneville Baldwyn school merger that would combine the two Prentiss and Lee County districts under one administration while keeping every campus open, both districts announced Thursday, Nov. 5. A bill to consolidate the districts is expected to be introduced during the 2027 session of the Mississippi Legislature.
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