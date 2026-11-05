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LEA Professional Announces Partnership with Sigmet Corporation
By Brand Definition,7 days ago
In line with its mission to expand its domestic reach, LEA Professional today announced a partnership with Sigmet Corporation, a New Jersey-based manufacturer’s representative, to expand LEA’s presence in the New York metropolitan area. This partnership will connect customers across the region with LEA Professional’s extensive technology catalog, including industry-leading intelligent IT solutions, top-tier DSP, and advanced power management systems.