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‘To All the Books’ documentary from best-selling horror author makes Iowa premiere
By Iowa Public Radio,8 days ago
How do you write a best-selling book? That’s a question novelist Josh Malerman never set out to ask — or answer — but it’s what he shows us in a new documentary about his creative process. The New York Times best-selling author steps into the world of documentary filmmaking to take viewers through the ups, downs and “beautiful chaos of artistic life” in To All the Books.