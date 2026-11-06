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41 Years of Holiday Magic: Sara Wells and the Heart of Festival of Trees
By Ben Gougeon,7 days ago
This week on Talking Art, host Ben Gougeon welcomes Sara Wells, a longtime Festival of Trees super volunteer who has dedicated 31 years to supporting this beloved Quad Cities holiday tradition. As Festival of Trees celebrates its 41st year, Sara reflects on her experiences, the creativity and community spirit behind the event, and the volunteers who help bring the holiday magic to life year after year.