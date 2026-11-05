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What Hyde-Smith’s Affidavit Ballot Demand Means for Alcorn County Election Officials
By Jon R Myers,6 days ago
CORINTH, Miss. — A demand letter from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s campaign counsel landed with election officials in all 82 Mississippi counties on Thursday, including Alcorn County — and it asks local officials to confirm by 5 p.m. today that every affidavit ballot from the November 3 general election is separated, secured and preserved.