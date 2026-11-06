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Dalton Knecht Throws Shade At JJ Redick With Knicks Comment
By Joey Haverford,7 days ago
A strong debut with the New York Knicks has fans wondering if the Los Angeles Lakers made the right move waiving Dalton Knecht. Lakers management was forced to cut someone based on the NBA rules for maximum players allowed on the roster once the season started. Knecht was the odd man out and eventually signed a two-way contract to continue his NBA career with the Knicks.
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