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3 things to watch for Indiana women’s basketball vs Southern Illinois
By L.C. Norton,8 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 03: Indiana Hoosiers forward Addy Nyemchek (55) drives the ball up court in the first half of play during a women's college basketball game between Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs the Indiana Hoosiers on November 03, 2026 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.