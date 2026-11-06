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Fantasy Football 2026: Week 9 preview — Start/sit and more
By David Hartman,8 days ago
Rides, Fades, and Sleepers to help you set your weekly lineup. Welcome to Week 9. Somehow, we are already at the halfway point of the 18-week NFL season. That was fast. Week 8 was strange. Tampa beat Atlanta 16-0 without completing a single pass. Dallas and Kansas City both blew double-digit fourth quarter leads. Joe Burrow accounted for six total touchdowns. Running backs absolutely ran wild on Sunday. Baltimore lost two quarterbacks to what might be season-ending injuries in the first half at Buffalo. Minnesota held Detroit to its lowest point total of the season, but also scored the fewest against them, and absorbed its first loss. The Giants grew their NFC East lead without playing. It was that kind of weekend – eerie and weird -- kind of fitting for Halloween.