undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Energized Dems and Lack of GOP Enthusiasm Shakes Political Landscape
By Brendan Scanland,8 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tuesday’s results are stirring a major political shake-up in Washington. Shifting attitudes, a lack of enthusiasm among Republican voters and an energized Democratic base shifted the political landscape nationwide on Tuesday. Democrats flipped key seats, secured a congressional majority and made gains in districts once...