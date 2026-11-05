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Menasha fisherman shatters 76-year-old state record with smallmouth bass catch
By Jake Donoho,7 days ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) — A 76-year-old fishing record in the state of Wisconsin, set in Sugar Camp, has been broken. Every fisherman’s lifetime goal is to hold a state record, and for one man from the city of Menasha, made that reality, with a 9-pound, 11 ounce Smallmouth bass, breaking the previous state record of 9 pounds, 1 ounce set in 1950.
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