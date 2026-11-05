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Saints safety Blackmon has embraced team, personal adversity
8 days ago
The New Orleans Saints return home off their bye week as a 3-point favorite over the 5-3 Cleveland Browns. For the 2-5 Saints, there is still ample fuel for optimism. The weekend features the franchise’s Hall of Fame induction celebration. Of course, owner Gayle Benson has issued a challenge that momentum must shift, both administratively and in the coaching decisions.